Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -426.91, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

