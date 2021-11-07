Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CFO Sells $68,850.00 in Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

