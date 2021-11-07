McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $268.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $247.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.