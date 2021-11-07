$471.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $471.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.60 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 97.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 565,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

