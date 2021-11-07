Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,083 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLSA stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

