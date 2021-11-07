Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $333.42 million, a P/E ratio of -163.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

