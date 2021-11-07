Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

