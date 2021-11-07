MML Investors Services LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.