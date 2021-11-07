Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,652 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Laird Superfood worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

LSF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.