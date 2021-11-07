Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,867 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

