MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

