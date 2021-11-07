MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

