$307.22 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce sales of $307.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $279.44 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.62. Enova International has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

