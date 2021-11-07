MML Investors Services LLC Buys 231 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

