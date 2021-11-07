MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,273,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,520,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

