Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Alteryx stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

