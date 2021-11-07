KeyCorp Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

BLD opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $267.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

