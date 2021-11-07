Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.