Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

