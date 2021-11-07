Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edison International were worth $24,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $32,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

