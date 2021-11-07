Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $180.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.28.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

