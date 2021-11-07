Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

LFT stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFT. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.