JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades THG (LON:THG) to Neutral

THG (LON:THG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 236 ($3.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 347 ($4.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 576.58. THG has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Insiders purchased a total of 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002 over the last ninety days.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

