JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades THG (LON:THG) to Neutral

THG (LON:THG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 236 ($3.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 347 ($4.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).
THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 576.58. THG has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51.
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
