Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

AA stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $38,268,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

