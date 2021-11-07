Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $100.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

ONTO opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

