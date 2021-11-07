Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $6.28 on Friday. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $575.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Get Curis alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,916.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Curis worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.