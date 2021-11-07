Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $389,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

