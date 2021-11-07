Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of HMOP opened at $41.76 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

