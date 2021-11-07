Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $44.75 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

