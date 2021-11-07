Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 306,594 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rattler Midstream worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

