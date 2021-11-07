Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $569,000 Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,534 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

