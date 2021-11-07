Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI opened at $9.33 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.