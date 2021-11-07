Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

