Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

HIMS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

