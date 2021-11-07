Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $485,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.39.

NIO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

