64,887 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

