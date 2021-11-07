Morgan Stanley Sells 65,627 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

