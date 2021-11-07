Morgan Stanley Buys 279,379 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.