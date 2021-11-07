Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $67,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

