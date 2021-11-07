Morgan Stanley Has $63.40 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $63,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

