Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Purchases $127,841.42 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,825,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

