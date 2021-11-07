Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celestica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Celestica by 21.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Celestica by 336.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 294.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

