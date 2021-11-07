Wayne Davies Acquires 95,000 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Wayne Davies bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,800.00 ($70,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.