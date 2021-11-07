Peter North Purchases 640,000 Shares of Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) insider Peter North bought 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,800.00 ($100,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Jupiter Mines alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.