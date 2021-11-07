Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of Apyx Medical worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on APYX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

