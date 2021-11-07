CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Sells $110,992.50 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.