Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

SMS stock opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 897.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 873.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

