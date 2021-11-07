Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

