Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $55.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.