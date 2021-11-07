Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

